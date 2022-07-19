New details on naming rights deal between Valley Children's Hospital, Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New details are being provided about the 10-year naming rights deal between Valley Children's Hospital and Fresno State.

Last Wednesday, the CSU Board of Trustees voted to change the name of Bulldog Stadium to Valley Children's Stadium.

The hospital is paying $10 million over 10 years for the deal.

The money will help maintain the stadium and support Fresno State athletics, as well as fund scholarships and programs encouraging student health.

Some people questioned the deal, concerned the money was coming from donated funds.

But, the hospital is clearing up any misconceptions.

"None of the donations that we receive as an organization that are focused on patient care would ever be spent in this way, nor will it be," says Valley Children's CEO Todd Suntrapak.