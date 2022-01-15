Valley Children's sees increase in COVID-19 cases amid Omicron surge

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley Children's Hospital has seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks as a result of the Omicron variant.The hospital confirmed 281 new cases last week, up more than 200 from the prior week.The positivity rate also climbed from 7% recorded the week of December 27 to more than 19.2% last week.Consistent with national trends, Valley Children's data reflects a significant spike in positive cases and hospitalizations of children after the holidays and expects it to climb throughout January.Hospital officials urged everyone five years and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.