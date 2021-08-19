covid-19

Valley Children's seeing more kids who test positive for COVID experiencing symptoms

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- New data from Valley Children's Hospital in Madera County shows an increase in COVID-19 positivity rates among young patients this week.

Last week, 108 children tested positive for the virus. That's up from the week before when health officials reported 82 kids had contracted COVID-19.

Health officials tell Action News 12 kids were hospitalized with the virus last week.

One of the differences doctors see during this summer surge compared to last year is that more children who test positive for the virus are experiencing symptoms.

They said last year, many kids who tested positive were at the hospital for other ailments when they discovered they had COVID-19.

