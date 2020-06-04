Valley childrens hospital

Beloved doctor at Valley Children's retires after 20+ years

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A beloved surgeon from Valley Children's Hospital has hung up his stethoscope.

Dr. Michael Allshouse had his last day of work on Monday. Nurses and colleagues lined the hallway to give thanks.

Allshouse spent more than 20 years at Valley Children's. He's helped countless Valley families.

Dr. Allshouse has three children with down's syndrome and one with cerebral palsy, which he says has given him a unique perspective.

"What my children taught me is to be comfortable with people with special needs and disabilities that I couldn't fix," he said. "They taught me there was a tremendous amount of joy and merit in helping people through tough times, even when you couldn't cure it or fix it. Just letting them know I'll be here for you and I won't give up on you."

"He's been a big part of saving Kylee's life," says parent Michelle Carter. "He's just been so loving and kind. He doesn't treat his patients like they're patients, almost like they are his own children."

Dr. Allshouse has moved to Tennesee, where he plans to work part-time.

He says he will still mentor doctors at Valley Children's even though he is far away.
