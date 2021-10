MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley Children's Hospital is earning recognition again as one of the best children's hospitals in the United States.U.S. News and World Report released its 2021 to 2022 Best Children's Hospitals list on Tuesday.In their hospital rankings, Valley Children's was named one of the best in the country in seven pediatric specialties.Those areas include Pediatric Neurology and Neurosurgery, and Pediatric Orthopedics, among others.