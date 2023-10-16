'Graduate Picnic' at Valley Children's reconnects former NICU patients and staff

The hospital hosted its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Graduate Picnic Saturday afternoon at the South Lawn.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley Children's Hospital was taking action to celebrate its former patients.

The hospital hosted its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) "Graduate Picnic" Saturday afternoon at the South Lawn.

This event returned for the first time since 2019 -- before the pandemic.

The picnic reconnects former NICU patients and their families with healthcare staff and volunteers.

Valley Children's says this helps acknowledge the milestone in their patient's health.

"We show that even though babies are born tiny, some babies can be born as small as 300 grams, that they still have a fighting chance in this world and we celebrate every tiny miracle," says Neo-Natal Outreach Coordinator Jennifer Morrison.

People who attended were treated to lunch, family-friendly activities and fun.

More than 300 patients and their families attended the picnic.