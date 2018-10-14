Valley Children's Hospital receives $12k donation from local motorcyclist group

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Valley Children's Hospital received a special donation from a group of motorcyclists who raise money for the community.

Sunday afternoon the group known as Twice the Love presented the hospital with a $12,000 check to the Craycroft Cancer Center.

Each year members of the organization host an end of summer bash to raise money for the hospital.

"It's a community event it takes the whole community and we are proud to give back to anything to help these kids live a better life while they are here," said Twice the Love Lou Standifer.

Last year, Twice the Love donated about $7,300 to the hospital.
