Valley Children's Hospital receives $12k donation from local motorcyclist group

Valley Children's Hospital received a special donation from a group of motorcyclists who raise money for the community.Sunday afternoon the group known as Twice the Love presented the hospital with a $12,000 check to the Craycroft Cancer Center.Each year members of the organization host an end of summer bash to raise money for the hospital."It's a community event it takes the whole community and we are proud to give back to anything to help these kids live a better life while they are here," said Twice the Love Lou Standifer.Last year, Twice the Love donated about $7,300 to the hospital.