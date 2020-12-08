Valley Children's named one of the top children's hospitals in America

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley Children's Hospital in Madera County is being recognized as one of the top children's hospitals in the country for the second year.
It is one of nine children's hospitals to be awarded the honor.
The award was presented by The Leapfrog Group, a non-profit that collects and analyzes hospital data to provide transparency for patients and healthcare workers.
They reviewed over 2,200 hospitals for their quality of care based on infection rates, maternity care, preventing medication errors and practices for safer surgeries.
Valley Children's had to rank highly among their peers to be considered for the award.
"This award is very special because it reflects the fact that we never took our eye off the ball during this most challenging year," Dr. David Christensen, the hospital's senior vice president of medical affairs and chief physician executive, said in a press release.
