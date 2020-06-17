Valley Children's ranked one of the best US children's hospitals for 5th year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley Children's Hospital was recognized as one of the best children's hospitals in the United States for the fifth straight year.The hospital in Madera County was nationally ranked in seven pediatric specialties, officials announced on Tuesday.This year, the Pediatric Neurology and Neurosurgery and Pediatric Pulmonology teams received their first-ever rankings.US News introduced the Best Children's Hospitals rankings in 2007 to help families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find the best medical care available.