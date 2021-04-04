Society

Valley churches prepare for Easter Sunday with health safety measures in place

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the first time in two years, Valley faithful will be able to celebrate Easter at churches but there are still some changes.

Churches across the Valley are opening their doors to the public this Easter Sunday.

"We are fully open, fully engaged, with a variety of activities," said People's Church Executive Pastor Brad Liebe.

At People's Church, you won't see a communion tray passed around this year. Bulletins won't be passed out and seats will be socially distant.

"That goes beyond all the activities we're doing with cleaning, spraying, misting and all the hand sanitization center and everything else," added Liebe.

Whether churchgoers want to worship online, outside or indoors, all three options are offered.

"This season is huge. It matters and it matters in every way, and so to be able to celebrate Jesus' death and resurrection is vitally important to our faith," said Liebe.

At Clovis Hills Community Church, it's the same story.

"We're still keeping our room at 25%. We're asking people to wear masks and properly socially distance," said Senior Pastor Dr. Shawn Beaty. "We're excited to just have people back."

Offering services in person and online.

"Whatever their comfort level is at, we want to respect people's comfort level," said Beaty.

Beaty says they're committed to the congregation and making sure they know the church is there for them.

"That's a beautiful thing right now," said Beaty. "I think people need that. I think our souls are starving for it, for a bigger sense of community."
Report a correction or typo
