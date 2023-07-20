Valley couple launches program to navigate the journey of grief

A Valley couple is sharing their journeys following the loss of a loved one. Matt and Kari Perkins are the founders of the non-profit Grief to Growth.

During the program, participants will learn how to understand their emotions, find support, build resilience and gain perspective.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley couple is sharing their journeys following the loss of a loved one.

Matt and Kari Perkins are the founders of the non-profit Grief to Growth.

The two have been married for six years. Their love blossomed from a shared experience -- grieving the loss of their spouse.

Both were widowed in 2015.

"My husband passed away suddenly from a heart attack in 2015," said Kari. "Of course, my entire family was turned upside down."

"My wife was diagnosed with breast cancer, with her passing away seven months later," shared Matt.

Their journey toward healing hasn't been easy, but they said it is possible to turn the page to a new chapter.

"How do we deal with what we have here today, the circumstances that I have today? How do I find that new normal, but understand that that new normal is going to be new again," Matt asked.

The Perkins hope to help others going through a loss - whether that be a loss of a loved one, health, relationship, or dreams.

During an eight-week program, participants will learn how to understand their emotions, find support, build resilience and gain perspective.

This will be done in various ways, including creative art projects.

The in-person program launches in August, but there's also an online option.

"There will be a time when you want to move forward, and we want to be able to help you in that process," Matt said.

More details about the program and how to sign up can be found online.

