Coronavirus

Valley domestic abuse calls spiking during COVID-19 pandemic

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As Valley nonprofits are seeing a growing need for food and shelter, the valley's safe haven for victims of abuse is seeing a rise in calls.

Marjaree Mason Center Executive Director Nicole Linder says they've seen a 30% increase in calls to service.

"All of us had been experiencing tremendous growth in terms of needs of service prior to COVID-19, and all that's done is exacerbate it," Linder said.

Linder says it's easy to feel the stress of health and financial uncertainty.

"When you add and multiply that to an environment where there are control, power and abuse, it escalates that. We want people to do self-checks."

Fresno Police share the sentiment. Sgt. Jeff LaBlue says though overall crime is down, they've seen roughly 10 more domestic violence calls per week.

"Get some air, find some space, its important in de-escalating a situation," Sgt. LaBlue said.

Meathead Movers works exclusively with the Marjaree Mason Center to identify and move abuse victims out of their home, free of charge.

"We run the Marjaree Mason screening and safety protocol, and we come and do the moving for free," said CEO Aaron Steed.

Steed says they've already done 20 moves for Marjaree Mason clients this year, and they're anticipating more as tensions rise during the COVID-19 crisis.

"We're all in this together as a community, and i think we all need to figure out ways to be kind to our neighbors and do the right thing and well get through this," Steed said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnocoronavirus californiacoronavirusdomestic violencecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coarsegold post office shuts down after mail carrier tests positive for COVID-19
Visalia Rescue Mission continues homeless services with help from donors
Kaweah Delta braces for influx of COVID-19 patients
Valley lettuce industry hit hard by effects of COVID-19 outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA ranks next to last in completed COVID-19 testing rates
Fresno landlord trying to evict family during coronavirus crisis
Tulare County shuts down district office after 2 health workers test positive for COVID-19
Denny's offering drive-thru grocery service in California
Fresno Co. reports first coronavirus death, total cases in county now 100
Gov. Newsom says state has secured thousands of hotel rooms for homeless
Fresno Convention Center to be turned into site to treat non-COVID-19 patients
Show More
Fresno gets hundreds of complaints about non-essential businesses still open
Some in US may not get stimulus checks until August. Here's why.
Man shot at homeless encampment dies, suspect still on the loose
Driver injured after fire extinguisher crashes through windshield on Hwy 41
How to tell the difference between coronavirus and allergies
More TOP STORIES News