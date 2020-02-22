community

Valley Dream Center equipping community members, needs funds for housing

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- ." It's tax season, and at the Valley Dream Center in east central Fresno, volunteers are helping neighbors get their taxes done for free.

"At this age group, sometimes there's not a whole lot of money to go pay someone to do it, an accountant," said Teresa Tamez. "So this is easy for us to have a little extra change in our pocket

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance has set its services every Saturday until April 11 to help those who make less than $60,000.

It is just one of the programs at the Valley Dream Center.

"We are partnering with existing organizations to be able to resource the community, whether its through our adult education curriculum, whether its partnering with the community food bank to provide food for families or even the local church and the neighbors themselves, pulling resources together to serve each other," said executive director, Tish Standley.

In recent years, the center's services have expanded with after school programs for kids and parent education classes.

Twice a month, they give out food to the community and their pantry is always open to those in need.

Donations are needed to feed the hungry and professional work clothes for their wardrobe closet.

Their next project is to house those in need.

"We have this beautiful facility here that could house women and children and we need to open and we can only open if we raise $150,000 to get that done," Standley said.

Local businesses, churches and groups have adopted rooms to furnish and decorate.

About eight rooms could be used to help a housing need if they can raise the money.

"We really have changed the dynamic of the community because we have come in and we are a resource center. We are resourcing people," Standley said.

Their dream that's changing lives and providing services.

The Valley Dream Center provides about 1,500 services a month. Their goal is to empower and equip residents in this community.
