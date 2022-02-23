Society

Valley family welcomes baby on 2-22-22 at 2:22 am

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley baby boy has a birthday his family will never forget.

The Herrera family is celebrating the birth of their third child, Adan Herrera Junior at Saint Agnes Medical Center in Northeast Fresno.

Not only was the bundle of joy born on this palindrome date, of 2/22/22, which can be read the same both forward and backward, but he also arrived at 2:22 am.

The family was so stunned over the timing of all the "two's" that they almost forgot to ask the doctor if their new addition was a boy or a girl.

"It's barely settling in on me and I mean, all my kids are special but this is our last child and it's like the cherry on top," says Adan Herrera Sr.

The hospital room where Adon was born was Room Two.

Little Adan has a four-year-old big brother and a two-year-old big sister. The entire family is doing well.
