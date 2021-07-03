Fireworks shortage felt by some local sellers as pandemic impacts supply

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Don't put off buying those fireworks. If you can, buy them Friday night or Saturday morning to ensure you have plenty of options to choose from because some fireworks stands are experiencing shortages.At Olive and Palm, the proceeds benefit the Bullard varsity girls soccer team.The head coach, Johnathan Vivian, said the first few days of sales have been up and down, but they're gearing up to be busy."I expect over the weekend to be picking up. It's Friday, Saturday and Sunday, not a bad way to go into the Fourth of July." said Vivian.While across the country fireworks stands have seen a shortage in supplies, the head soccer coach said they haven't seen it at their stand."We've had some people come up and actually talk about the shortage of fireworks, but we're not seeing it. We have a full C-train of stuff to be able to sell over the weekend and we're fully stocked."Across town, near Clovis Avenue and Kings Canyon Avenue, Discount Factory Outlet, a for-profit fireworks retailer, said theyfeeling the shortage."COVID, we saw a year like no other and that kind of just had a domino effect into this year," said Jordan Hunter, the supervisor of Discount Factory Outlet.Hunter said they've seen a 30 to 40 percent shortage in what they ordered versus what they received.Items like 'The Big Bang,' they normally get about 80. This year they only received 28.Hunter said manufacturing and shipping has made it hard to get their normal supply."That's why we're urging people to get out there and shop early because there may not be the fireworks you're looking for come July 4th," Hunter said.And as families make their purchases to light their own safe and sane fireworks this weekend, Community Regional Medical Center is reminding people to do so safely."Fireworks are really exciting and really beautiful, but they're also really dangerous," said Dr. Anneli von Reinhart with Community Regional Medical Center.She said a sober adult should handle lighting the fireworks and everyone else should be about 20 to 30 feet away.If you or someone else gets a minor burn, you should put cool water on it immediately, not ice.If there is a facial burn or a child gets burned, doctors recommend going straight to the emergency room or calling 911."Everyone thinks it's never going to happen to me, but thousands of people are treated every year in the emergency department across the country," Dr. Reinhart said.Doctors are also reminding people who are going to public firework shows that we are still in a pandemic.They say the Delta variant is prevalent right now and are reminding people who are not vaccinated to wear a mask even if they are outside.