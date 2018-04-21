Valley Focus: Camp for girls emphasizes bonding and leadership

A progressive camping program is giving girls an opportunity to shine in the great outdoors. Camp El-O-Win near Dinkey Creek in Fresno County is designed for girls in 1st through 12th grades.

It's run by Friends of Camp El-O-Win, a nonprofit that works to raise money for the camp. Run by volunteers, the camp offers activities including archery, horseback riding, nature exploration, crafts, mountain biking, hiking, swimming, canoeing, campfires with skits and singing.

Board President Jane Martin was a guest on Valley Focus. She spoke with host Margot Kim about what the girls get from camp and its rich history. Girls end up discovering their own capabilities, leadership skills, teamwork and a love of nature. Friends of Camp-El-O-Win is hosting a fundraiser called A Starry Night at Camp Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Clovis.

For more information call (559) 320-5439 or online.
