Valley Focus: Celebrate Valentine's Day Early With AMAE

Celebrate Valentine's Day early with the Association of Mexican American Educators or AMAE.Members of AMAE are hosting the Valentine's Dinner and Dance featuring entertainment by Trio Los Romance and Lost in the 50's.Pat Gutierrez is a member of the the Fresno chapter of AMAE. The former educator joined Valley Focus host Liz Harrison in the ABC30 studios on January 10, 2019 to discuss how AMAE impacts youth.AMAE raises money for local scholarships. Last year, members awarded thirty $1,000 scholarships to local students. They are also preparing for their annual golf tournament. Check out the video for more details.The Valentine's Dance is February 2, 2019 at the Golden Palace Banquet Hall in Fresno.Call (559) 696-0558 for tickets.