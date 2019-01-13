Valley Focus: Honoring the Legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Aurora Diaz
The City of Fresno's MLK Unity Committee is hosting several local events to pay tribute to the late Reverand Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

((HI, THIS IS SEGMENT TWO OF VALLEY FOCUS WHICH AIRS SUNDAY AT 10:3OAM, VIDEO WILL BE IN HOUSE TOMORROW, PLEASE POST, THANK YOU))

You can participate in a special march and commemoration program Monday, January 21st in Downtown Fresno. Dr. Sudarshan Kapoor

is one of the founders of the Committee. He sat down with Valley Focus host Liz Harrison to talk about events and the legacy of Dr. King.

Check out the video for more details. This link has a list of local MLK Celebrations.

https://abc30.com/community-events/local-celebrations-honoring-rev-dr-martin-luther-king-jr/5011856/
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police increase enforcement after two overnight shootings in Central, SW Fresno
Police release letter from deceased man accused of killing Davis officer
1 dead, 4 in critical condition at mass overdose in house
Driver arrested for DUI that resulted in head-on collision
Local businesses join together to replace bikes stolen on Christmas Day
3 dead, dozens injured in Paris bakery gas leak explosion
Officers, volunteers practice active shooter training in Madera
GRAPHIC: Neighbor's video shows Fresno County sheriff's deputy shooting suspect
Show More
Driver killed, collides with concrete pillar on Highway 99
Illinois refuses permit for concert to be hosted by R. Kelly in Springfield
Suspect in death of Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona identified
Discovery of toddler's body buried in backyard leads to couple's arrest
Police say Utah teen crashed car during 'Bird Box Challenge'
More News