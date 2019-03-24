Valley law enforcement officers finish Baker to Vegas relay

Fresno sheriff Margaret Mims greeted deputy Robert Salgado in Las Vegas Sunday morning as the sheriff's team finished the 35th annual Baker to Vegas relay run.The sheriff's office team of more than 20 runners made it 120 miles through the hilly desert in about 16 1/2 hours and finished just after 3:30 a.m.Clovis police, Fresno police, and the Madera County sheriff's office made the run as well. Officer Michael Bradford finished the race for Clovis police just after 4 a.m.