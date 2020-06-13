Valley Pure opens new dispensary in Lemoore

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley Pure, the cannabis company that opened the Valley's first recreational dispensary in Woodlake, opened a new location on Friday.Valley Pure Lemoore is located at the old train depot building on E Street.The new store joins the list of other Valley Pure locations in Woodlake, Farmersville, and Lindsay.Valley Pure's district manager says they have a great relationship with Lemoore, and look forward to seeing the city benefit financially from their presence."That's what it's all about - the community needs help, we're going to come in, provide some tax dollars, do some back-end incentives and help them out, get some things rolling for the city of Lemoore," says Tony Caudle.The city of Lemoore has also issued a dispensary license to Natural Healing Center, or NHC.They are expected to open in this summer as well.