marijuana

Valley Pure opens new dispensary in Lemoore

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley Pure, the cannabis company that opened the Valley's first recreational dispensary in Woodlake, opened a new location on Friday.

Valley Pure Lemoore is located at the old train depot building on E Street.

The new store joins the list of other Valley Pure locations in Woodlake, Farmersville, and Lindsay.

Valley Pure's district manager says they have a great relationship with Lemoore, and look forward to seeing the city benefit financially from their presence.

"That's what it's all about - the community needs help, we're going to come in, provide some tax dollars, do some back-end incentives and help them out, get some things rolling for the city of Lemoore," says Tony Caudle.

The city of Lemoore has also issued a dispensary license to Natural Healing Center, or NHC.

They are expected to open in this summer as well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesslemoorewoodlakehealthmarijuana
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARIJUANA
3 arrested after illegal marijuana grows discovered at Merced homes
Herbal Notes: Chicago chef hosts cannabis dinner parties featuring marijuana-laced meals
Police find marijuana grow in Merced man's backyard
CHP officers find nearly $1 million in cash dumped on Merced County road
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Police say shootings have risen by 30% during COVID-19 pandemic
CA nail salons will open next week, but Fresno Co. will delay opening
Visalia CHP: Driver left deadly crash scene, told officers car was stolen
Anger, Action, Answers: A Central California Conversation
Central California coronavirus cases
Bars, wineries reopen as Fresno seeks balance between financial and public health
Crews battling 3 brush fires near Pine Flat, residents being evacuated
Show More
Kings Co. deputy shot in Paso Robles returns home
Man shot, killed in east central Fresno, police say
Paso Robles shooting: Suspect shot to death, 4 officers wounded
Paso Robles shooting suspect was Valley native, had history of mental illness
2 injured in drive-by shooting outside southeast Fresno apartment complex
More TOP STORIES News