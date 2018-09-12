HURRICANE FLORENCE

Valley residents responding to Hurricane Florence

EMBED </>More Videos

Valley residents are heading to the toward the Carolina coast to help with the response to Hurricane Florence.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
As Hurricane Florence moves closer toward the Carolina coast, residents are bracing for its impact.

More than 2,000 miles away, seven valley residents from Fresno and Bakersfield are flying to be their boots on the ground.

American Red Cross Executive director for Central Valley and Kern County chapters Barry Falke says his volunteers left Wednesday morning, to conduct Shelter and feeding activities in North Carolina.

"I am always so incredibly proud of and in awe of our volunteers who, while people are running away from disaster, are willing to run into the face of disaster. They will be there as affected residents come to the shelter to create the right experience for them and to ensure their needs are being met."

The National Weather Service says more than 10 million residents in three states are under a storm watch or warning because of Hurricane Florence.

Falke says more than 1,500 Red Cross relief workers, 80 emergency response trailers and 120 trailers of equipment have been deployed to the East Coast region most impacted.

"Last night there were 1,600 people staying in Red Cross shelters across the Carolinas."

The areas power company, Duke Energy says damage from Hurricane Florence could cut off electricity to three-quarters of its 4 million customers in the Carolinas, and those outages could last for weeks. The company says it's already shifting thousands of power workers from its Midwest and Florida regions and getting added workers from as far away as Texas.

Valley PG&E crews say they're ready to support restoration efforts if called on.

It's not just monetary donations that can help, the Red Cross is asking for blood donations as well. They say they're anticipating thousands of donations and drives to be canceled as Florence moves across the Southeast.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricane florencered crossFresnoNorth CarolinaSouth CarolinaVirginia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Hurricane Florence death toll now at 39 in North Carolina
Frying Pan Tower flag sold for $10K; proceeds to help Florence victims
Triangle nonprofit reunites owner with dogs affected by Hurricane Florence
Florence was the nation's 2nd wettest storm, NC State scientist says
More hurricane florence
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News