School districts find ways to offer extracurricular activities to students virtually

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Amid distance learning, Valley school districts are finding creative ways to provide students with extracurricular activities.Since freshman year, marching band has been a big part of Bryan Alonso's high school experience, but now band practice has a whole new meaning."It's a little chaotic, but we get through it," said Alonso.While Alonso says he was happy to learn Fresno High School was finding a way to make practice possible, it's very different."It's really weird to be honest because usually, you would have that one-on-one interaction with the teacher in person, but now since it's online it limits you," continued Alonso.Practice is held on Zoom. It's one of the many extracurricular classes Fresno Unified is offering virtually."Robotics or coding, crafts or visual arts, all of these things that do take place at all of our schools will continue," said Jeremy Ward, FUSD Executive Officer of College and Career Readiness. "It will just happen online."At Madera Unified, students and staff found ways to hold freshman orientation and a favorite student tradition senior sunrise virtually."That was pretty amazing because we're pretty used to the tradition of going to the stadium with our blankets and our coffee and donuts and watching the sunrise as a class together," said Madera High School Student Giovanni Prudente, "so it was disheartening to think we were going to lose that."Students have plans to continue to connect with a virtual spirit week, movie night and talent shows."Everyone just wants a sense of normality," continued Prudente. "No one wants to lose out on the things that they like, especially our senior year. It's our last year at Madera High School."