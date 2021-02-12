The world needs more love. And so does your heart. That's why Kaweah Delta has worked for more than 30 years to build Central California's best heart care program. On its journey to world-class care, Kaweah Delta has become one of America's top 50 hospitals for cardiac surgery and is a proud affiliate of the Cleveland Clinic Heart, Vascular and Thoracic Institute, ranked #1 in the nation for heart care since 1995 by U.S. News & World Report.
Watch to learn about innovations at Kaweah Delta, including Radial Artery Access, resulting in faster, more comfortable procedures with fewer complications, less pain, and an easier recovery for Kaweah Delta patients. Your heart is in the best hands at Kaweah Delta. Discover more at kaweahdelta.org/howthebestgetbetter.
Valley Spotlight: Kaweah Delta heart care program
