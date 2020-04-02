Coronavirus

Employee at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla tests positive for COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An employee at the Valley State Prison in Chowchilla has been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the California Department of Corrections.

It's not clear how the employee contracted the virus.

According to the department's website, 27 people at 12 prisons across the state have contracted the virus, including the Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran.

There are 183 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Central California.

