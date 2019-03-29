Valley veteran asks for help to find thieves who stole $5000 generator from his food truck

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley veteran needs your help in finding the thieves who stole his generator off his food truck.That generator cost Jesse Lamb thousands of dollars, which he says he saved up for after returning home from overseas.But the theft did not discourage Lamb at all.On Thursday night, he was out in Downtown Fresno, working at Fresno Street Eats and cooking up breakfast foods, despite someone stealing his generator that was bolted to his trailer last Thursday.After serving 10 years in the Navy and doing a tour in Iraq, Lamb had found a hobby that gave him hope."When I got out of the navy, I couldn't find myself. One place that I had that was the kitchen, and before I knew it I started taking over the world."But thieves tried robbing him of his newfound passion when they stole the generator off his food truck that was parked at home near Polk and McKinley in West Central Fresno."You didn't rob from me - you took from my 14-year-old and my 12-year-old. You're a loser, it's pathetic," he says.Fresno Police say it happened last Thursday between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.But Lamb believes his neighbor's surveillance camera pinpoints the suspects leaving in an SUV at around 4 that morning - a vehicle he is certain belongs to the crooks.Lamb says while his food truck is his hobby, it is also his business, which helps support his wife and two kids."I had to go out and rent a generator for FresYes - it just stinks... So for the person or people responsible, this Central Valley veteran has this to say to you: If they were trying to make me fail, it didn't happen. I've been through hell and back. Nothing is going to knock me down."And for the time being, Lamb is renting this generator which is costing him a couple hundred bucks this week for the events he committed to doing.Meantime, he is asking anyone who may know who has his generator to just contact him or police.