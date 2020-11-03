FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A North Valley veteran is proving nothing can prevent him from voting.
Richard Howard of Atwater recently fell and fractured his shoulder.
The 89-year-old had to be rushed to the hospital before he had a chance to sign the mail-in ballot he had already completed.
RELATED: Florida woman who was in labor stops to vote before going to hospital
Family members made arrangements for a brief stop to drop off Howard's ballot as he was being transferred to a transitional care facility on Friday.
His family said the Air Force veteran is also blind, but he has voted in every election and wasn't about to miss this one.
RELATED: 102-year-old voter gets President Obama's attention after viral tweet
89-year-old Valley veteran doesn't let recent injury stop him from voting
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News