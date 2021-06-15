Historic heat wave could cancel some Valley events

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two weeks after a stretch of triple digit days, another heat wave is almost here.The National Weather Service in Hanford says this June is shaping up to be one of the hottest ever for Central California."We're forecasting a high of 111 on Friday, which is well above the record of 107 set four years ago," NWS Hanford Meteorologist David Spector said.Spector says it's even possible Fresno could reach the all-time high temperature for June of 112 degrees, last recorded in June of 1925.The historic heat will surely take a toll on outdoor workers.But organizers behind the Thursday Night Market Place in Hanford won't be taking any chances, saying they'll likely cancel this week's event."Typically we see the cancellations come in July and August, so it is a bit early," said Main Street Hanford Executive Director Michelle Brown.Brown says they came up with a new rule a few years ago. If it's 106 degrees or hotter, they'll cancel the market.Since then, they've shut it down at least once per season."Just to protect the vendors, the staff, the volunteers, our customers, everyone, including even we have ponies at the market," Brown said.Families can find some fun relief from the heat this week at Hanford's city pool called The Plunge.Admission is $3 for adults, and $1 or $2 for kids.Triple digits are expected through the weekend.But the National Weather Service predicts more tolerable conditions will set in shortly after that.