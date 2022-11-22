Generator stolen from Valparaiso Coffee Food Truck

Valparaiso Coffee will be hosting a World Cup watch party at their roastery room Tuesday morning when Mexico plays Poland.

A local business is struggling to stay afloat after thieves stole a critical part of their food truck while they were inside serving customers.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local business is struggling to stay afloat after thieves stole a critical part of their food truck while they were inside serving customers.

Valparaiso Coffee Roasters recently closed up their brick-and-mortar cafe in downtown Fresno and went all-in on selling food and coffee exclusively from their food truck.

But last week, a theft put a stop to their momentum.

Last Wednesday, owner Mario Vargas was serving customers at one of their usual spots in the Tower District outside of Spokeasy when someone took a critical part of their operation from right under their noses.

"We are in the middle of work and all of a sudden, our lights just go off, you hear a couple of doors slam and next thing you know, you see the car taking off," he said.

Mario says a car pulled up beside the food truck parked on Van Ness Avenue, ripped off one of the truck's generators and took off.

"You just really never think it's going to happen to you until it does," said Mario.

He and his employee are grateful they weren't harmed during the theft.

"You start realizing all the things that could have happened and I guess, in a way, we are kind of fortunate it was just that," he siad.

Now, on top of replacing the generator, Mario and his wife Shannon are facing a loss of revenue. They can't run their food truck unless there is a place to plug it in. At most of the businesses and events they attend, there's not.

"We have espresso machines, we have grinders, and many other things that require a lot of electrical," said Mario.

So far. they have seen a loss of $8,000.

"Everything counts for us. Every penny counts for us, every penny counts and we are trying to survive like other businesses out there."

Through a GoFundMe, friends, family and customers are doing what they can to support Valparaiso so they can get back to their grind.

The Vargas' were able to borrow a generator for a few days so they can continue doing some business.

If you want to support, Valparaiso Coffee will be hosting a World Cup watch party at their roastery room Tuesday morning when Mexico plays Poland. You can get a taste of what's on their menu.