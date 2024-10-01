The vice presidential debate is set for 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday in New York City.

What to know ahead of tonight's vice presidential debate as Vance, Walz go head-to-head

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance are set to hold their only scheduled vice-presidential debate on Tuesday.

The pair will face off just a few weeks after former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris sparred at the ABC News presidential debate.

The vice-presidential debate is a chance for both Walz and Vance to show their political chops, tout their running mates' plans for the nation and introduce themselves to Americans after months spent crisscrossing the country campaigning.

Here's what to know about the debate and how to tune in.

How to watch the debate

The vice presidential debate hosted by CBS News is set for 9 p.m. ET Tuesday, Oct. 1 in New York City.

The 90-minute debate will air on CBS and be simulcast on the ABC network and stream on ABC News Live.

ABC pre-debate coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET; post-debate ABC News coverage will go on until 11 p.m. ET.

ABC News Live, ABC News' 24/7 streaming news channel, will provide full coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET and run through 12 a.m. ET.

Who is moderating the VP debate?

The debate will be moderated by "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell and "Face the Nation" moderator and CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan.

VP debate rules

CBS News announced the debate rules on Friday.

The Walz-Vance debate, like the Harris-Trump debate, will be in a studio without an audience but unlike that debate, the candidates' mics will not be routinely muted when it's not their turn to speak -- but the moderators will retain the ability to do so.

How are the candidates preparing?

To prepare for the debate, Vance has turned to Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer to help him in debate rehearsals by playing Walz, sources told ABC News. The Ohio senator has also had sessions with his team and Jason Miller, a senior advisor on Trump's campaign.

Also, Vance has spent the last month reviewing debate plans, strategies and potential questions, according to a source familiar with the senator's debate preparations.

Walz has also held some mock debates with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg acting as a Vance stand-in, sources told ABC News. Walz has also held policy sessions with his own longtime aides, Biden White House alumni and members of the Harris-Walz campaign team.

Walz has also been practicing on the road as he campaigns, sources said.