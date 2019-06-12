Vandal caught on camera shattering several downtown Fresno business windows, suspect arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Window after window left shattered.Business owners believe a suspect caught on camera is the one responsible for causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to several businesses near Fulton Street."It's unfortunate for any business owner," said Vikki Luna of Cornerstone Coffee Co.A repair team removed the shattered glass from Toshiko Ramen and Sushi, replacing it with a wooden board.The business was one of the five that were vandalized overnight Tuesday.Surveillance cameras caught the suspect picking up a rock, then tossing it at the window, shattering it. And it happened not once but several times.The suspect was caught on camera at several other businesses, including Valley PBS where he's seen entering the building."It triggered the alarm and only a couple of items were taken, but we did lose our main phone...which means we can't forward calls, we cant take messages," said president Jenny Toste. "It's been more work for everybody answering the phones."Omar Vargas says he came to work to see the damage to his door at Fulton Street Coffee.They had to open later than usual, which cost Vargas his morning customers."We lost a whole day of sales for the most part," he said. "But we've had a lot of people support us online."On the Roll sushi and Cornerstone Coffee company were also vandalized.Fresno Police say a suspect is in custody, but they aren't sure if all the cases are connected."The MO was all the same with the suspect...using a rock to shatter a window to enter these businesses," said Lt. Mark Hudson. "Detectives are working on this right now, putting those videos."Police aren't releasing the name of the suspect just yet, but do say he is a parolee with a history of burglary.