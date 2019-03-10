vandalism

Vandal shatters store window in the Tower District

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for a suspect responsible for vandalizing Parabolic Art and Design in the Tower District overnight.

Police say the owner left the store with the front window intact at 7 p.m. Saturday, but when they returned Sunday morning, it had been shattered.

Officials have launched an investigation and are reviewing surveillance footage. A suspect description has not been released at this time.
