health

Central CA air force base will get some of Pfizer's first COVID-19 vaccines

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some of the first batches of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine will be going to some of California's Central Coast first responders before the end of this year.

Officials at Vandenberg Air Force Base announced the base will be one of the first places to receive the vaccine and could potentially get enough for the entire facility.

RELATED: COVID vaccine: Pfizer says early data shows coronavirus shot may be 90% effective

"As you can imagine, we are going to start with our healthcare workers. We're looking at folks who manage critical infrastructure. We are going to look at certainly military members who are working in a mission-critical 24/7 mission type center, and we are going to continue down," said Colonel Anthony Mastalir, Commander of the 30th Space Wing.

Officials say the base could receive as many as 10,000 doses, and shipments could arrive in the next month.

RELATED: 5 things to know about the Pfizer vaccine
EMBED More News Videos

What do we know about the vaccine and how will the timeline of distribution impact you? Hit play to learn more.



The trial vaccine is still under emergency authorization use, and it will be given voluntarily.

All team members at the air force base have been encouraged to do their own research to determine if the benefits outweigh the risks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniahealthvaccinescoronavirusair forcecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH
Obamacare likely to survive, SCOTUS arguments indicate
FDA gives emergency OK to Lilly's antibody treatment for COVID-19
CDC issues updated Thanksgiving guidelines
5 things to know about the Pfizer vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed after truck rolls into canal in Kings County
Fresno Co. could be pushed back into 'purple tier', officials worry
Georgia announces full hand recount 2020 presidential race
Fresno Police fear killing of gang member may spark more shootings
Trump emerges from White House to mark Veterans Day
Biden vows to 'get right to work' despite Trump resistance
Fire rips through central Fresno apartment building
Show More
Highway 41 crash near Riverdale leaves 1 in hospital with critical injuries
15 displaced after fire sparks between 2 Fresno homes
Kings County vote-counting paused after COVID-19 exposure
Business owners left frustrated with Madera Co. stuck in 'purple tier'
CDC updates mask guidance, adding benefits for wearers
More TOP STORIES News