Central CA air force base will get some of Pfizer's first COVID-19 vaccines

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some of the first batches of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine will be going to some of California's Central Coast first responders before the end of this year.Officials at Vandenberg Air Force Base announced the base will be one of the first places to receive the vaccine and could potentially get enough for the entire facility."As you can imagine, we are going to start with our healthcare workers. We're looking at folks who manage critical infrastructure. We are going to look at certainly military members who are working in a mission-critical 24/7 mission type center, and we are going to continue down," said Colonel Anthony Mastalir, Commander of the 30th Space Wing.Officials say the base could receive as many as 10,000 doses, and shipments could arrive in the next month.The trial vaccine is still under emergency authorization use, and it will be given voluntarily.All team members at the air force base have been encouraged to do their own research to determine if the benefits outweigh the risks.