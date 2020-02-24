Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death lawsuit over helicopter crash that killed Kobe and Gianna

LOS ANGELES -- Vanessa Bryant has sued the company involved in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe and Gianna Bryant last month.
Kobe and Gianna were among 9 people killed in the crash.
The wrongful death lawsuit was submitted Monday morning.
In the claim, Bryant's attorney alleges Ara Zobayan "failed to properly monitor and assess the weather prior to takeoff."''
The lawsuit also alleges "he failed to obtain proper weather data" prior to the flight.
The claim also names Zobayan's estate as a defendant.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
