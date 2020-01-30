Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe, Gianna: 'Our love for them is endless'

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Vanessa Bryant has spoken out for the first time since the death of her husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna in Sunday's helicopter crash, thanking millions for "support and love during this horrific time."

In an Instagram post, she published a photo of her and Kobe and their four daughters and wrote:

"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who've shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe - the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna - a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri."

We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately."

There aren't enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon."

I'm not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it's impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless - and that's to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever."

Kobe Bryant talked with pride about being a 'girl dad'
As many continue to share their personal anecdotes with the late Kobe Bryant, "SportCenter" anchor Elle Duncan is recalling a conversation she had with the star in 2018, when he proudly described himself as a "girl dad."



Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality."

To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org.

To further Kobe and Gianna's legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org.

Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family

