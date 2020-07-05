Peaceful demonstration held at Fresno Memorial Auditorium for Vanessa Guillen

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A peaceful demonstration was held on Saturday at the Fresno Memorial Auditorium for Vanessa Guillen.The event was organized by a pair of Fresno residents who say they wanted to "be a voice for Vanessa Guillen and to show support to the Guillen family. She needs justice."There were around 100 people who took part in the protest. The Fort Hood Soldier disappeared in April.Reports released earlier this week say Guillen may have been murdered and buried miles away from the base she was stationed at.