Peaceful protest held in Hanford for Vanessa Guillen

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A peaceful protest was held Sunday afternoon in Hanford for Vanessa Guillen.

The event was organized by a group of community members who also organized the peaceful protest in the city for George Floyd.

They felt it was important to "come together in solidarity as a community to demand justice for Vanessa Guillen."

There were around 200 people who took part in the protest.

This comes as reports are confirming remains recently found near Fort Hood have been confirmed to be Guillen.
