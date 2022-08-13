Vanessa Guillen's family files $35M lawsuit against US government after Fort Hood soldier's killing

The family of a slain Texas soldier has filed a lawsuit seeking $35 million in damages from the U.S. government.

AUSTIN, Texas -- The family of a Texas soldier who was was sexually harassed and killed at a military base near Killeen in 2020 filed a lawsuit Friday seeking $35 million in damages from the U.S. government.

The family of 20-year-old Vanessa Guillen is seeking damages on the basis of sexual harassment, abuse, assault, rape, sodomy and wrongful death.

An investigation by military officials into the death of Guillen, who was killed by a fellow soldier at U.S. Army base Fort Hood, found that she was also sexually harassed and that leaders failed to take appropriate action. The lawsuit describes two instances in which Guillen was harassed during her time as a soldier and Guillen's suicidal thoughts as a result of coping with the harassment, which she told family that she did not report for fear of retaliation.

"This will be an opportunity for every victim to feel not only like they have a voice, but that they can be made whole," said Natalie Khawam, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Guillen family.

The lawsuit follows a decision Thursday by a three-judge panel from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco stating that an Army colonel could proceed with a lawsuit against a former Air Force General over a sexual assault allegation. The court found that a law baring service members from seeking damages over injuries during service did not apply.

Guillen was declared missing in April 2020. Her remains were found that July, when the soldier accused of killing Guillen died by suicide following a confrontation with officers. A civilian faced charges for allegedly helping Robinson dispose of Guillen's remains.

Guillen's death and claims by her family that she was harassed and assaulted at the Texas base sparked a social media movement of former and active service members who came forward about their own experiences in the military with the hashtag #IAmVanessaGuillen. State and federal lawmakers have since passed legislation in honor of Guillen that removed some authority from commanders and gave survivors more options to report.

