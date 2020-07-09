Valley artist painting mural in Fresno to honor Texas soldier Vanessa Guillen

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley muralist is working on his latest community project, a piece honoring the life of Army soldier 20-year-old Vanessa Guillen.Artist Omar "Super" Huerta has painted other murals around Fresno, including those of George Floyd and Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.He said this project is very special to him."The process is always great because you see the support, you know, you get to feel others' emotions and we share them together as we all come together for it," Huerta said. "So it's not necessarily that I'm sitting there doing a show. It's more like OK, hey guys, let's all share this moment together."Guillen was last seen alive in April at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas. Investigators located human remains last week buried near a river about 20 miles from the base.The Army confirmed the remains were Guillen's earlier this week.Cecily Aguilar is accused of helping to dispose of Guillen's body and appeared in court this week, where she was charged with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence.Huerta's mural is on the wall of "Fresno Power Equipment" on Fresno Street just north of Belmont Avenue.He said it should be complete by July 18, and on that day, the community will gather for a candlelight vigil honoring Vanessa Guillen.