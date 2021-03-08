Bulldog Breakdown: Vanessa Hernandez shows out during weekend sweep

Bulldog Breakdown

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State softball is coming off another weekend sweep.

The Dogs picked up three wins in the Judi Garman Classic, with two coming against CSU Fullerton and a revenge win against Loyola Marymount.

Former Apache Vanessa Hernandez a big part of that success. The first baseman hit three home runs, including a grand slam.

She finished with 12 RBIs over the three games.

We had the chance to catch up with the Bulldog to get more on her approach at the plate.

She wasn't even in the starting lineup as of a week ago -- but after this weekend's showing, she's looking to put that slow start in the rearview mirror.
