Gov. Newsom announces 50,000 Six Flags tickets in new vaccine incentive

By Alix Martichoux, Leo Stallworth
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced yet another vaccine incentive Wednesday a day after California fully reopened its economy. The governor spoke from Six Flags Magic Mountain as he announced the next 50,000 Californians to get vaccinated at participating clinics will get a free ticket to any of Six Flags' theme parks.

You have to get your vaccine from "participating clinics operated by community organizations" that are geographically closer to Six Flags theme parks. These organizations also have proven successful at vaccinating hard-to-reach communities, Newsom said. A list of every participating clinic can be found here.

The free theme park tickets aren't transferrable and can't be resold, Newsom said. It's a $4.5 million value, according to the governor.

The tickets are the latest in a series of incentives big and small to get vaccinated.

On Tuesday, the same day when most statewide coronavirus restrictions were lifted, Newsom hosted an event at Universal Studios where ten vaccinated residents each won $1.5 million as part of the state's "Vax for the Win" incentive program.

The state is also still giving away $50 gift cards to anyone who gets vaccinated. They set aside 2 million of those gift cards and only 924,000 have been handed out -- leaving more than 1 million still up for grabs.

"Turns out these incentives have worked," Newsom said. "California lays claim as one of the only states that's seen a week-over-week increase in vaccination doses."

The governor reported there had been a 22% increase in doses administered week-over-week.
In addition to the new vaccine incentive, Newsom announced some relief for Californians who are struggling to pay their bills.

"Anybody that's impacted by this pandemic that can't pay their rent and can't afford their water bill, or their utility bill, California will pay those bills, 100%," the governor said. "Going back to April of last year and going forward to September of this year. I need to say that because no one believes it."

Since the $116.5 million "Vax for the Win" incentive program launched, roughly 2 million doses have been given -- about 840,000 starting the process for the first time. Nearly 40 million doses have been given in total, with more than 70% of adults getting at least one dose.

Elizabeth Munoz contributed to this report.
