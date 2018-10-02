LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Video shows Las Vegas Strip going dark to mark Oct. 1 anniversary of shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

The lights of the marquees along the famous South Las Vegas Boulevard dimmed on Monday night to honor the 58 people who died in the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting exactly one year earlier.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
On Monday night at 10 p.m. local time, the Las Vegas Strip went dark in honor of 58 people who died exactly one year earlier.

It was in a now-vacant lot along the Strip that 22,000 people were gathered for the Route 91 Harvest Festival on October 1, 2017. A gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay, killing dozens and injuring hundreds in what became the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

RELATED: Remembering the victims of the Las Vegas shooting

On Monday, the city pauses to reflect. A sunrise ceremony included performances from local groups and a 58-second moment of silence.

EMBED More News Videos

Officials and loved ones of the victims gathered at daybreak on Oct. 1, 2018, for a memorial honoring the victims of 2017's Las Vegas shooting.



Just after 10 p.m. PT, the names of each of the victims were read in a ceremony at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden. Around the same time, marquees along the Strip and throughout the area dimmed, including the Welcome to Las Vegas sign.



In addition to looking back to remember, those affected by the tragedy are looking forward. Mynda Smith, whose sister Nyesa Davis Tonks was killed that night, started a scholarship fund for children of victims. In the past year, she said she has been able to contact nearly every family.

"It was a heartbreak every time," she told the Associated Press. "This was a tragedy of grand scale. We have a long way to go. But we have to move forward with love and light."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Related Topics:
shootinggun violencelas vegasu.s. & worldlas vegas mass shootingNevadaLas Vegas
Related
Timeline of mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip
What we know about Las Vegas mass shooting gunman
Public figures send love to Vegas after mass shooting
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING
Survivors come together a year later to honor those killed in Las Vegas Shooting
Las Vegas victims remembered in ceremony on 1-year anniversary
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
More las vegas mass shooting
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Show More
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
More News