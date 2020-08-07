Crews battling vegetation fire in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are at the scene of a vegetation fire in the area of Willow Avenue and North Avenue in Fresno County.
The location is near southeast Fresno.
Authorities say old cars, debris and grass caught fire at around 5 pm, sending dark plumes of smoke high into the air.
There was initial concern the fire may be threatening structures.
There is no word yet on how it was sparked.
