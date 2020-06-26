crash

Man rescued after car crashes into canal, CHP says

First responders rescued a man after his car went into a canal in Fresno County on Friday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- First responders rescued a man after his car went into a canal in Fresno County on Friday morning.

California Highway Patrol officers were called to Nebraska Avenue at Clovis Avenue, just west of Selma, around 7 am.

The car had begun to sink into the water, and crews pulled out the driver. He suffered minor injuries, the CHP said.

Investigators are now working to determine what caused the driver to crash into the canal.
