Vehicle slams into church van, oncoming car in west central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several people were hospitalized after the driver of a Lexus rear-ended a church van, then swerved into oncoming traffic in west central Fresno.California Highway Patrol officers say the Lexus was heading west on McKinely near Brawley when it hit the van and then struck a Honda in the eastbound lane head-on, just after 9 p.m.Officials say there were three people inside the Honda and two inside the Lexus; all were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.There were 15 people inside the church bus, but only one person suffered a minor injury.Investigators are working to the determine what caused the Lexus driver to hit the van.