crash

Vehicle slams into church van, oncoming car in west central Fresno

Several people were hospitalized after the driver of a Lexus rear-ended a church van, then swerved into oncoming traffic in west central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several people were hospitalized after the driver of a Lexus rear-ended a church van, then swerved into oncoming traffic in west central Fresno.

California Highway Patrol officers say the Lexus was heading west on McKinely near Brawley when it hit the van and then struck a Honda in the eastbound lane head-on, just after 9 p.m.

Officials say there were three people inside the Honda and two inside the Lexus; all were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

There were 15 people inside the church bus, but only one person suffered a minor injury.

Investigators are working to the determine what caused the Lexus driver to hit the van.

This is a developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno west centralfresnocrash
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
1 killed, 5 injured in two-vehicle crash in Tulare County
Uber passenger fatally struck by CHP vehicle on 101 Fwy
Man leads Fresno Police on chase, crashes into pole
2 women hit by vehicle in Merced, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man and woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in southwest Fresno
1 killed, 5 injured in two-vehicle crash in Tulare County
12-year-old Merced student arrested for threatening to blow up local middles schools
Washington Nationals heading to World Series after sweeping Cardinals
Accused of killing estranged wife and her mother, Alan Dupras dies in custody
USGS reports magnitude-4.7 quake hit near Hollister
Fresno County road closed, homes evacuated due to gas leak
Show More
'It's surreal leaving:' Jerry Dyer's last day as Fresno police chief
Evidence of sexual abuse mounts against Fresno Anglican priest, defense dismisses it
City leaders: State's homelessness crisis caused by more than lack of housing
Fresno FC head to playoffs as future of season remains uncertain
15-year-old teen vandalized Vietnam War Memorial, police say
More TOP STORIES News