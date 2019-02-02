A member of the Ventura County search-and-rescue team was killed and two others are injured in a crash that involved a total of 10 patients on the 5 Freeway near Pyramid Lake amid a heavy rainstorm on Saturday.A total of three search-and-rescue team members were involved in the collision. One of them was pronounced dead, another is in critical condition and a third suffered minor injuries, Los Angeles County fire officials said.Seven other people were involved in the wreck. Their conditions were unknown.It all happened on the northbound 5 Freeway at Vista Del Lago Road shortly after 7:30 a.m.One of the search-and-rescue teams was on their way to a training exercise when they saw a rollover crash at Vista Del Lago. They stopped to help and while there, a vehicle plowed into the scene, said Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.The identity of the deceased search-and-rescue team member was not immediately released.