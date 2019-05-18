Verbal argument turns deadly, man shot and killed in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Devona Burrus will never forget what she witnessed tonight.A simple drive in southeast Fresno turned into a heart-pounding detour when she saw what she thought was a wreck."I saw a truck just pull out and swerve around him and I thought it was just a car accident got hit and the guy just ran into this pole and bounced back," she says.Burrus is a nurse and her life-saving instincts kicked in as she rushed over to help. But she was shocked to discover the crash was a crime."I thought he just hit his head and I turned him around and looked at his head and it was a gunshot wound to the back of the head... I was like, 'Oh my god, I can't believe he was shot'."Burrus immediately started monitoring his breathing, then recognized all the signs of life leaving."He opened his eyes, he took a deep breath and he started to go into shock and his heart rate started to decrease after that and by the time the officers arrived he had two more pulse beats and he was gone by the time officer got to the car."Fresno Police say the victim got into a verbal argument with a suspect in another vehicle.That confrontation took place near Cherry and Church before shots were fired."A lot of these businesses do have cameras and we are hopeful they will have footage of what happened today," said Lt. Tim Tietjen.But it's not just today. The same kind of violence also happened on Thursday, making this shooting the second drive-by in less than 24 hours in another Fresno neighborhood.