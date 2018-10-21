Huntley Verizon store employee charged for sending himself customer's nudes

Justin Devine (Kane County State's Attorney)

HUNTLEY, Ill. --
An employee at a Huntley cell phone store faces criminal charges for sending a customer's nudes without her knowledge or consent.

Justin Devine, 23, was charged with nonconsensual dissemination of a sex image, a felony, after prosecutors said he sent himself five of a customer's nude images last month.

The woman visited the Verizon store where Devine worked in the 12000-block of Route 47 in Huntley on Sept. 19 and gave Devine her phone to assist her. While Devine had the woman's phone, prosecutors said he sent himself the photos of the woman's genitals.

Devine denied wrongdoing when the victim confronted him about it, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office. She then went to Huntley police, who put out a warrant for Devine's arrest.

Devine surrendered to Huntley police on Oct. 17, posted his $1,500 bond and was released.

He is due back in court Nov. 27.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
nude photosverizonHuntleyKane County
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fire destroys Visalia home, damages second
Pizza shop manager drives 7 hours for delivery to dying man
9-year-old patient steals Pharrell Williams' heart at CHLA gala
Driveby shooting targets west central Fresno home
Visalia car crash injures four, pins one under a flipped car
Taiwan passenger train derails, killing at least 18 people
VIDEO: Woman sent flying, police searching for hit-and-run driver
90-year-old man hits biker in West Central Fresno
Show More
Three people hospitalized after vehicle collides with power pole
Caltrans expedites emergency repairs on Applegate Road, Highway 99 road closures
Clovis kids give some Fresno neighborhoods extreme makeover
Celebration draws thousands to downtown Fresno, grand opening anniversary
Authorities searching for suspect that lead deputies on chase in Central Fresno
More News