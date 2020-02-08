Veteran actor Orson Bean, 91, struck and killed by vehicle in Venice, friends say

VENICE, Calif. -- Veteran actor Orson Bean was struck and killed by a car in Venice Friday night, a friend has told Eyewitness News. He was 91 years old.A pedestrian was walking in the area of Venice Boulevard and Shell Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle, according to Los Angeles police. He died at the scene. Police say the driver remained at the scene.Police did not provide details, but a friend of the veteran actor who witnessed the collision confirmed to Eyewitness News that Bean had been struck and killed.Bean made more than 100 appearances in television and film in an acting career that spanned back to the 1950s.His credits include films such as "Being John Malkovich" and "Miracle on 34th Street" and TV shows like "Modern Family" and "The Bold and the Beautiful." He had a recurring role in "Desperate Housewives" from 2009 to 2012.Bean had been married for 27 years to actress Alley Mills. Witnesses say she was at the scene.Bean continued to perform into his 90s, appearing in the show "Superstore" and the film "The Equalizer 2" in 2018.Most recently, Bean and Mills had been performing in a play called "Bad Habits" at the Ruskin Group Theatre in Santa Monica, which just ended its scheduled run last week.Additional details about the collision and information about the driver were not immediately available.