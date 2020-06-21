fresno county sheriff department

Fresno County sheriff's deputies throw birthday party for World War II veteran

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Sheriff's deputies gave a local World World II veteran a surprise birthday party Saturday afternoon.

About a dozen deputies responded to Marshal Soria's home in Fresno.

They wished him a happy 100th birthday and presented him with a card signed by the entire gang enforcement unit, MAGEC.

Deputy John Guzman came up with the idea after seeing a story about Soria earlier this week here on Action News and wanted to personally thank him for his service.

RELATED: Valley WW2 veteran wants you to send cards for his 100th birthday

Guzman is a former marine, and many of the deputies in these photos have also served in the military.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnobirthdayfresno county sheriff departmentworld war iiveteran
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT
Report a tip to Valley Crime Stoppers
Police reform push in California stops short of 'defunding the police' suggestion
Valley law enforcement assist around California with recent protests
3 arrested for drive-by shooting in San Joaquin
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wife remembers husband killed in industrial accident at Foster Farms site in Fresno
Central California coronavirus cases
Sacramento man drowns in Bass Lake
Woman shot in head in Downtown Fresno, police looking for suspect
High altitude balloons floating across the Central Valley
Gang members lead police on short case through Merced, 3 arrested
Central Unified addressing controversial social media post from board member
Show More
5-year-old Oakhurst boy hospitalized after power tool accident
Kerman police officer saluted for helping animals in community
1 killed in industrial accident at Foster Farms site in Fresno
Man shot in Sanger, suspect still at large
Large, diverse group selected as Fresno Commission for Police Reform
More TOP STORIES News