Annual concert held virtually to honor local veterans

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An annual salute to veterans went virtual this year and ABC30's Margot Kim was honored to sing the national anthem.

Veterans Affairs Central California Healthcare took part in the National Salute to Hospitalized Veterans with a virtual concert.

Local performers were invited to send videos to be included in the online event that sends a message of love and appreciation to veterans during the week of Valentine's Day.

Valley Congressman Jim Costa and Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer also sent messages of thanks to veterans.

The VA facility in Fresno would usually be filled with veterans, their families, volunteers, and guest performers but not during the pandemic.

Despite the distance, the heartfelt theme stayed the same: honoring the over 9 million men and women who served in the military and receive care at VA medical centers across the country.

You can find the full video here.
